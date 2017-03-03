Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Philippines expects to reach 100,000 Indian arrivals this year Continuing its growth trajectory from India, the Department of Tourism (DOT) has recorded an increase of 21.37% in Indian arrivals last year. Talking about this, Glen Agustin - Chief Tourism Operations Officer, Market Development Division, Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippines, said, “In 2016, we recorded 90,816 arrivals in 2016, which is a year-on-year growth of 21.37%. Besides, last year India has elevated its ranking to the 12th position among the global inbound source market for the Philippines. We should reach the 100,000-arrival mark this year, after which India will be treated as a strategic market for inbound tourism by the Philippines.”



To meet the target, the DOT has improved its marketing budget for India this year. “In order to improve Indian arrivals to Philippines, we need to undertake activities to increase awareness. Besides, participating in trade shows, we will continue with FAM trips. Also, we have revamped our roadshow format to be a more interactive and inclusive one. The roadshows held in Ahmedabad and Delhi were workshop based, offering an in-depth knowledge about the Philippines to the front line staff so that to incorporate new products in their itineraries,” he said. Plans are afoot to organise roadshows in other cities in July/August months.



The cities of Mumbai and Delhi contributed to the largest chunk of arrivals from India last year, followed by Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. “Travel from India to the Philippines has mainly been for leisure, while Incentive travel movement is witnessing a consistent growth since the past 3 years. Besides, the Philippines has emerged as an attractive honeymoon option along a popular destination for large Indian weddings,” he said.









