Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Philippines targets 100,000 Indian tourists for FY2017-18 To conduct roadshows in Bengaluru, Chennai and Ludhiana later this year Banking on the 28% growth in Indian arrivals in first two months of this year, the Department of Tourism, Philippines is looking at leverage its latest tourism product offerings to further attract the Indian traveller. The board has set a target to achieve a growth of 25% and welcome 100,000 tourists from India by end of this financial year. Commenting on this, SanJeet, Tourism Attache, Philippines Tourism Marketing Office India, said, “In order to promote the Philippines at an extensive level in the Indian market, we participated in OTM 2017 and conducted roadshows in Ahmedabad and Delhi. In the later part of the year, we are planning to conduct more roadshows in Bengaluru, Chennai and Ludhiana. In addition, we are looking forward to participation in multi-city travel trade fairs like Travel Shows and the GPS. We will also be focusing on tactical advertising with our travel partners and on consumer promotions to achieve the targeted figures by the end of this year.”



For Philippines, Mumbai and Delhi have been the major source markets and visitors with Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad also contribute good numbers for the destination. FITs and MICE group travel from India have been the most popular traveller segments for the Philippines. In addition, the wedding segment has also seen a steady growth. SanJeet said, “We hope to see more arrivals from other cities and towns of the country, further boosting the tourism industry of the region and providing guests an opportunity to explore uncharted territories.”



Notably, FITs and MICE groups were also primarily responsible for the growth in tourists from India that Philippines witnessed between January and February, 2017.



The focus of the Department of Tourism, Philippines, has primarily been on individuals and corporate entities to promote the destination as a must visit for leisure, luxury, wedding and MICE among Indian travellers.



