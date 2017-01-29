Philippines Tourism to organise workshops in Delhi & Ahmedabad

The Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippines will
be conducting training sessions in Ahmedabad and Delhi in February, in
conjunction with the DOT’s participation in OTM 2017 in Mumbai.
The training sessions will be conducted by top suppliers from
the Philippines in Ahmedabad on February 24 at Hyatt Ahmedabad and on
February 27 in Delhi at The Lalit New Delhi. The objective of the
workshop is to educate, interact and establish commercial ties with
Indian trade in these cities. Representatives from DOT Philippines along
with a 14 -member delegation will interact with over 400 key travel
agents and tour operators, MICE and up-market leisure operators.
SanJeet, Tourism Attaché, Philippines Tourism, said, “India
being an important source market for Philippines tourism, such training
sessions (our first of 2017) will provide an excellent platform to
showcase the destination’s products and services. The Indian travellers
palate has become experimental and therefore, through our numerous trade
initiatives, we envisage the influencers of the Indian travel market to
sell the destination more effectively to the end consumers.”
The programme for the workshop will include presentations by
officials of DOT Philippines, DMCs and hotels from the Philippines in
addition to Q&A, detailed networking sessions, entertainment by
Filipino artists and a special lucky draw for the participants.