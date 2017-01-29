Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Philippines Tourism to organise workshops in Delhi & Ahmedabad The Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippines will be conducting training sessions in Ahmedabad and Delhi in February, in conjunction with the DOT’s participation in OTM 2017 in Mumbai.



The training sessions will be conducted by top suppliers from the Philippines in Ahmedabad on February 24 at Hyatt Ahmedabad and on February 27 in Delhi at The Lalit New Delhi. The objective of the workshop is to educate, interact and establish commercial ties with Indian trade in these cities. Representatives from DOT Philippines along with a 14 -member delegation will interact with over 400 key travel agents and tour operators, MICE and up-market leisure operators.



SanJeet, Tourism Attaché, Philippines Tourism, said, “India being an important source market for Philippines tourism, such training sessions (our first of 2017) will provide an excellent platform to showcase the destination’s products and services. The Indian travellers palate has become experimental and therefore, through our numerous trade initiatives, we envisage the influencers of the Indian travel market to sell the destination more effectively to the end consumers.”



The programme for the workshop will include presentations by officials of DOT Philippines, DMCs and hotels from the Philippines in addition to Q&A, detailed networking sessions, entertainment by Filipino artists and a special lucky draw for the participants.



