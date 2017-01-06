STRATEGY

Rail Europe records 100% growth in sale of Japan Rail Pass from India Rail Europe has been selling the Japan Rail Pass in the Indian market since the past six years. From January to November 2016, the number of passengers buying the Japan Rail Pass in India has doubled compared to the 12 months of 2015.



Talking about this development, Kunal Kothari, Executive Director, Rail Europe India, said, “The Japan Rail Pass is the fastest growing product in our portfolio in India. We have witnessed a year-on-year growth of 100% in the first 11 months of 2016. At the end of November, the sales in revenue grew by 121%, while the number of passengers nearly doubled to 1,800 from 950 pax in 2015. We are expecting the numbers to stay at a stable 100% in December 2016 as well.”



The majority of the bookings for the Japan Rail Pass in 2016 came from Western region, followed by South, North and East India. “The purchase of pass allows unlimited train travel on the rail network of Japan, including the bullet trains called the ‘Shinkansen’ and also some buses and ferries. While the seat reservations need to be made locally only at no extra cost, the Japan Rail Pass is the cheapest and the most convenient way to explore Japan. There are seven variants of Japan Rail Pass available. We attribute the growth to the growing popularity of Japan amongst Indian travellers over the past few years,” Kothari said.



In India, the Japan Rail Pass is sold through GSAs (General Sales Agents) of Rail Europe.



Rail Europe is a joint venture between the French National Railways and the Swiss Federal Railways. It sells tickets and passes through appointed GSAs and directly through local websites.



