Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS RAKTDA partners with TUI India Pvt. Ltd to boost Indian arrivals Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced a strategic partnership with TUI India Pvt. Ltd, to promote and enhance its presence in the Indian market. With this alliance, RAKTDA aims to further strengthen the key aspects of the destination amongst the Indian audience. The partnership came into effect from January 1, 2017.



The agreement includes promotion of the emirate by TUI India Pvt. Ltd through specially created itineraries, special promotions on its consumer website as well as a series of co-op activities and campaigns.



Haitham Mattar, CEO, RAKTDA, said, “India is one of the top source markets for us, we are aiming to enhance strategic efforts to drive awareness across India through our dynamic marketing campaigns and relationships with key partners in the public and private sectors. We are glad to begin the New Year with an association with such a renowned travel company and are looking forward to welcome more Indian tourists in future.”



Vishal Sinha, CEO, TUI India Pvt. Ltd, added, “Ras Al Khaimah is quickly becoming a leading choice for Indian travellers of all ages. We will focus on creating attractive packages and aggressive promotion of the destination through right mix of media channels.”



With India ranked as the emirate’s fourth largest international source market, RAKTDA has seen extensive trade and promotional activities to ensure continued growth from the Subcontinent. As per the latest official data, the northern UAE emirate recorded a 19% rise in Indian hotel guests between January and November in 2016 when compared to the same period in 2015.



