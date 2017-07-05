Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Registration open for 6th Annual Travel South USA International Showcase Travel South USA is pleased to announce that registration for its 6th Annual Travel South USA International Showcase in Charleston, South Carolina is open. Early-bird registration offers discounted rates and is open until September 1, 2017, at which time full registration rates will resume.



Travel South USA International Showcase brings together qualified international tour operators, U.S. Receptive Tour Operators, and Southern tourism entities for three days of appointments, networking, terrific food, and entertainment. Travel South USA International Showcase is the only regional, appointment-style marketplace focused solely on the cultural, musical, artistic and culinary heritage of the South.



If Travel South USA were a state, the region would be the fifth largest recipient of inbound travellers, behind California, New York, and Las Vegas. In 2015, 6.7 million international visitors travelled to twelve southern states, including 3.2 million overseas visitors compared to just 2.6 million in 2007, representing 24% growth over this seven-year period.



“Our goal is to generate more international visitors to the South Carolina and our 12 regions, and so we handpick over 100 international tour operators to vet and credential as international buyers for international showcase,” says Duane Parrish, Director, South Carolina Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. “We have tour operators coming from 20 countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Benelux region, and the United Kingdom and Ireland. During their visit, they have business meetings with hundreds of suppliers from destination marketing organisations, hotels, restaurants, attractions to local set on guide services.”



While in the charming and historic city of Charleston, all delegates will have the opportunity to experience one of the local city tours, highlighting carriage rides, guided walking tours or a visit to one of the historic plantations. Each tour is designed to highlight the unique attractions and experiences an international guest may enjoy during a visit to Charleston. “We are happy to announce this year city tours will be open to both tour operators and suppliers. Suppliers will be able to register for a city tour starting September 2,” he added.



Helen Hill, Executive Director at the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, stated "We are delighted to have the opportunity to share the Charleston area's rich history, delicious cuisine and sun-kissed beaches with the esteemed international audience at Travel South International 2017. South Carolina is well known for its authentic southern hospitality, and we want every attendee to experience this to the fullest while visiting Charleston!"



