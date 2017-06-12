Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Reunion Island Tourism rolls out Incentive Scheme for Indian trade partners In order to increase the tourism yields from India market and to expand its business, the Reunion Island Tourism Board has come up with their first-ever ‘Cash Incentive Program’ for the Indian travel agents and tour operators.



Under this new scheme which is conceptualised in partnership with Representation World, the India representative of the Reunion Island Tourism Board, the agents will have to commit as well as deliver min 10 numbers of visitors from India market and upon successful completion of commitment, they are entitled to get the cash bonus which can go up to more than EUR 32,000. This “Cash Incentive Program” is only valid post signing the official agreement with Reunion Island Tourism Board.



The scheme is performance-linked and is valid with both Air Austral and Air Mauritius (flights operating from India to Reunion Island). Under the scheme, one travel agent can earn uptoEUR 32,000 for 1751-2,000 pax (selling reunion Island as a standalone destination) and up to EUR 20100 for 1751-2,000 pax (in combination with any other destination) in one year. This scheme is valid from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.



“We are thrilled to announce this special scheme for India as it will undoubtedly help us to strengthen our position as a preferred holiday destination for Indian travellers through our trusted travel agents’ network in India,” said William Techer, Head of Promotion & Marketing India and Indian Ocean, Reunion Island Tourism Board.



Vineet Gopal, Director-India, Reunion Island Tourism Board shared, “I welcome this decision of the board and will ensure that this scheme is beneficial for both the trade partners, who have constantly supported us since the beginning as well as the Reunion Island Tourism Board, which has made various efforts to encourage the travel trade in India. Through this initiative, we aim to further strengthen our relationship with the Indian travel community.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



