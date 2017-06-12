Reunion Island Tourism rolls out Incentive Scheme for Indian trade partners

In order to increase the tourism yields from India
market and to expand its business, the Reunion Island Tourism Board has
come up with their first-ever ‘Cash Incentive Program’ for the Indian
travel agents and tour operators.
Under this new scheme which is conceptualised in partnership
with Representation World, the India representative of the Reunion
Island Tourism Board, the agents will have to commit as well as deliver
min 10 numbers of visitors from India market and upon successful
completion of commitment, they are entitled to get the cash bonus which
can go up to more than EUR 32,000. This “Cash Incentive Program” is only
valid post signing the official agreement with Reunion Island Tourism
Board.
The scheme is performance-linked and is valid with both Air
Austral and Air Mauritius (flights operating from India to Reunion
Island). Under the scheme, one travel agent can earn uptoEUR 32,000 for
1751-2,000 pax (selling reunion Island as a standalone destination) and
up to EUR 20100 for 1751-2,000 pax (in combination with any other
destination) in one year. This scheme is valid from July 1, 2017 to June
30, 2018.
“We are thrilled to announce this special scheme for India as it
will undoubtedly help us to strengthen our position as a preferred
holiday destination for Indian travellers through our trusted travel
agents’ network in India,” said William Techer, Head of Promotion &
Marketing India and Indian Ocean, Reunion Island Tourism Board.
Vineet Gopal, Director-India, Reunion Island Tourism Board
shared, “I welcome this decision of the board and will ensure that this
scheme is beneficial for both the trade partners, who have constantly
supported us since the beginning as well as the Reunion Island Tourism
Board, which has made various efforts to encourage the travel trade in
India. Through this initiative, we aim to further strengthen our
relationship with the Indian travel community.”