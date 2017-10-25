Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Rhatische Bahn looks to further strengthen FIT segment in India Swiss transport operator Rhatische Bahn AG is working towards increasing sales numbers from the Indian in the coming year and expand its market base of FITs (free individual travellers). According to Reto Rostetter, Manager Foreign Markets, Rhatische Bahn AG, said, “India is a complete FIT market, and we have a very small number of group travellers opting for our trains. Our strategy is to further strengthen the FIT market, and increase our base of customers. Indian groups prefer to book a coach tour on a trip to Switzerland which is comparatively cheaper, but the route of our trains is scenic and worth every penny spent.”



For Rhatische Bahn, Asia is a growing market and in India, the cities of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are emerging markets. For Sebastion Blaettler, who has taken over as Market Manger Overseas for Rhaetian Raily Inc, the plan of action is to make India an important market for the transport operator. “We have huge potential to tap the Indian market but only a small number of them travel on the Bernina and Glacier trains. The number of Indians going overseas is growing rapidly and this makes India an important market for us. Switzerland is a must visit destinations for Indians and we want to leverage on that opportunity. Our products are very well suited for the needs of Indian travellers, especially FITs.”



Indian travellers with a valid Swiss Travel Pass can travel on Rhatische Bahn.



