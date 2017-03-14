Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Royal Caribbean announces deployment of Symphony of the Seas TIRUN, the exclusive India representative for Royal Caribbean International announced the ground-breaking news of the global cruise line’s newest addition, Symphony of the Seas, the world largest cruise ship.



PortMiami’s Terminal A, will herald the arrival of what will be the most astounding cruise ship in size and luxury that the world has ever seen. She and Oasis-class sister ship Allure of the Seas, each with a bold and unexpected lineup of thrilling experiences that have revolutionized the cruise industry, will unite in November 2018 to offer island-hopping adventures through the Caribbean from the Magic City and add Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis to other marquee Oasis-class ports of call. Symphony’s inaugural year of Europe and Caribbean itineraries are now available to book; Allure of the Seas’ 2018-2019 itineraries will open for sale later in the month.



The 26th ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet, Symphony of the Seas, will be delivered in April 2018 and spend her inaugural summer season exploring the awe-inspiring destinations of the Mediterranean calling on ports in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence, France; Florence/Pisa, Rome and Naples, Italy. She will then arrive to Miami in early November to begin seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries on Saturday, November 17from the state-of-the-art Terminal A, dubbed the ‘Crown of Miami.’ Symphony of the Seas will claim the title of the world’s largest – and most adventure filled – cruise ship, offering 28 more staterooms than her newest sister ship Harmony of the Seas and encompassing 230,000 gross registered tons.



Speaking on the ship, Ratna Chadha, Chief Executive, TIRUN Travel Marketing said, “We are delighted and absolutely thrilled to share the news about Symphony of the Seas with Indian cruise enthusiasts, the fourth in the widely-celebrated category of Oasis-class cruise ships led by Royal Caribbean. With best-in-line services, impeccable amenities on board and sheer grandeur for visual appeal, Symphony will really make for the ultimate holiday experience as far as discerning Indian guests are concerned and will enhance their propensity to opt for cruise vacations like never before.”



Touting new features and amenities for guests, she also will boast all the groundbreaking innovations and thrilling experiences that have garnered world-wide recognition for Harmony of the Seas. Among the award-winning and acclaimed favorites are the distinct seven-neighborhood concept, imaginative and sophisticated dining, Bionic Bar robot bartenders powered by Makr Shakr, Broadway-caliber entertainment, the iconic waterfront AquaTheater, the Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, and Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter