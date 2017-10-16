 
Monday, 16 October, 2017, 16 : 00 PM [IST]

Royal Cremation Ceremony of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej set on Oct 26
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
The Royal Thai Government has scheduled a Royal Cremation ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on October 13 last year, to be held during 25-29 October, 2017 at the Sanam Luang Royal Ceremonial Ground in Bangkok. The actual cremation will take place on October 26, which has been declared a national public holiday to allow the public to participate and share in the nation’s mourning at the passing of our dearly beloved and revered monarch.

During this time of great sadness and mourning, there may be changes in service hours at some tourist attractions, including road closures in the vicinity of the Sanam Luang Ceremonial Ground. Business travelers should therefore reconfirm their itineraries and check local media regularly for updates. All MICE venues, transport, banks, hospitals and other public services will be operating as usual.

Throughout this month, Thai people will be dressed in black as a sign of mourning and respect. Foreign visitors, however, are asked be in harmonious with this period of the great loss of the Thai nation. TCEB takes this opportunity to extend our thanks to all business travellers for their understanding and continued support for Thailand.
 
