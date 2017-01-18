Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Seychelles marks annual growth of 42% on Indian arrivals Seychelles recorded 42% annual increase in tourist arrivals from India in 2016 compared to 2015. Around 11,000 tourists from India visited Seychelles in 2016 compared to around 8,000 in 2015 and as a result India broke into the list of top 10 source markets for the tourism board.



This increase can be attributed to the India tourist office’s committed focus on promotion of the destination, interest and efforts from the hotels and DMCs to capture the Indian market, increased customer awareness due to Bollywood associations and innovative digital presence along with an increase in Air Seychelles daily flights from 4 to 5 times a week.



Commenting on this accomplishment Sherin Francis, CEO, Seychelles Tourism Board said, “We are thrilled with the interest created in the market about Seychelles that made it possible for the momentum of success to continue. We have seen a phenomenal increase in arrivals since we opened office three years ago. The increase in arrivals from India was 42% making Seychelles one of the top choices for a holiday. This would not have been possible without the constant support of Air Seychelles, the DMCs and the hotels who walk with us hand in hand in going the extra mile to ensure year on year success. It is this passion due to which we have been able to position Seychelles as a destination which is meant for all- families, couples, small groups, celebrations and MICE.”



Lubaina Sheerazi, COO, Blue Square Consultants, Seychelles Tourist Office – India said, “I am positive that this is the beginning of many such landmarks. Despite limited budgets and stiff competition we have been able to generate phenomenal interest for the destination among Indians. This is because our strategy has been very clear from the beginning. A premium destination like Seychelles needs to be promoted to only the premium clientele. And also huge credit goes to the passion and aggression with which our select travel agent partners continue to promote the destination.”

