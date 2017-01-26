Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Seychelles records 42% increase in Indian arrivals in 2016 India emerged among the top 10 source markets for the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) in 2016 with around 11,000 tourist arrivals, recording an increase of 42% compared to 2015. According to Sherin Francis, CEO, Seychelles Tourism Board, “There has been a steady growth of tourists from India and we are positive that the trend is here to stay. Mumbai and Delhi provide the biggest share of outbound travel to Seychelles followed by Bengaluru and Chennai from India. “However, a significant size of the luxury travellers come from non-metros, but wealthy cities like Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Rajkot, Baroda, etc.” STB expects that trend of steady growth of Indian travellers will continue in coming years as well and is confident of seeing 12,000 travellers from India this year.



Currently, Seychelles is currently working towards getting the Indian trade familiarised with the destination and supporting them in designing market sensitive products. For the same, STB conducts roadshows in Tier-I and II cities of India, organises destination training programmes, participates in various trade fairs across India and organises familiarisation trips for Indian travel agents. In the words of Francis, this helps in establishing interaction between the travel trades of both countries. “We also do small joint road shows and events with tour operators who have an extensive B2B network in the smaller cities of India.”



Air Seychelles operates direct flights between Mumbai and Seychelles five times a week. Airlines like Emirates, Etihad, Sri Lankan, Kenya, Ethiopian provide convenient connections from key Indian cities via their hubs. Private aircraft can also arrive at Seychelles after having cleared all relevant formalities with the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter