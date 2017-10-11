Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Seychelles Tourism Board organises three-city India roadshow Seychelles Tourist Office, India organised a three city roadshow from September 10 to 22, 2017 in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Each city saw travel trade partners interacting with 60 top agents from Seychelles. Seychelles Tourism Board for the first time adopted a new format for its roadshows – the Round Robin format, which ensured pre-scheduled meetings between the partners and trade.



Commenting on the roadshow Sherin Francis, CEO, Seychelles Tourism Board, said, “We are happy to note the immense success of the three city road show in India. The cities were chosen due to their current and potential capacities for outbound tourism to Seychelles. We have received only positive feedback about the format and execution by both our Seychelles partners and agents back in India. We look forward to strengthen our bonds with the Indian travel trade with more of such interactions with them.”



Lubaina Sheerazi, COO, Blue Square Consultants, said, ”We introduced this new format of roadshow in the fourth year of Seychelles’ presence in the country keeping in mind the awareness and interest built over the years. The cities chosen contribute as the top performers for Seychelles and have shown great potential to rise further. We are pleased to have received such positive and encouraging feedback about the format and quality of meetings.”







