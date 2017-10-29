Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Sharjah Tourism conducts 4-city India roadshow The Sharjah Tourism Board conducted a 4-city tourism promotional roadshow for stakeholders & travel agents in Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Ahmedabad last month. The aim of the roadshow was to increase visibility of the emirate as a cultural, business, leisure & educational destination amongst Indian travellers and to increase engagement with education boards, tourism sector, policy-makers and business community.



The event witnessed attendance from travel agents who were seen interacting with DMCs, hoteliers, airline officials and management of Sharjah Tourism board. The roadshow created a platform for representatives of Sharjah Tourism board and other delegates to interact with travel agents based in these cities and how to effectively promote and position Sharjah.



H. E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa Naiken, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development authority, Govt of Sharjah, said, “India is a very lucrative market and we are aware of the potential it holds in terms of inbound visitor traffic into Sharjah. We are happy to be tapping this important market through our four-city roadshow. We received an overwhelming response from travel agents and stakeholders and we look forward to doing more roadshows in the state in near future.”



He added “We want to promote Sharjah as a cultural & education destination for Indian travelers. Sharjah has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, culture and commerce and it is imperative that the scope of engagement between both countries should now be taken to second level. India is one of the most crucial and promising tourism markets for Sharjah and the emirate every year attracts thousands of tourists and visitors from the country. It is also a safe destination for women and we want to highlight that."



The roadshow was promoted by Outbound Konnections.



