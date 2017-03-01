Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Sharjah Tourism to be aggressive in India After setting its eye on the Indian market in 2014, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority is looking at double a digit growth from India and further popularise the emirate as a preferred destination for family holidays. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Government of Sharjah, said, “We have managed through our presence and participation in India since 2014 to increase family travel to Sharjah. Our efforts have resulted in increase in the length of stay of Indian hotel guests in Sharjah, which is an indicator of growing family and leisure travel from India. Besides, we are also focusing on VFR travel from India because there is a big Indian community in Sharjah. We are hoping to achieve double-digit growth from India this year.”



Additionally, Sharjah Tourism is looking at incorporating the emirate’s tourism offerings and products in the itineraries offered by the travel trade in India. “We are in talks with wholesalers in India to list Sharjah in their itineraries for the coming two years, as our tourist offerings are diversified.” Midfa said that Sharjah offers a range of products for culture, art, shopping, F&B, heritage and ecotourism, which would be of interest to family as well as leisure traveller.



