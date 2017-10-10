Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Shopping brand Value Retail appoints AVIAREPS India Value Retail – a company specialising in the creation and operation of luxury shopping destinations offering outlet pricing, the Collection of 11 Chic Outlet Shopping® Villages in Europe and China – has appointed AVIAREPS India to support in sales, marketing and trade promotion across India.



Speaking about the partnership, Marcelo Molinari, Group Tourism Director, Value Retail, said, “India has been a strategic market for Value Retail for many years and we are delighted to be working with AVIAREPS to extend our presence in the region. India is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets in the world, second only to China. Our award-winning Villages are just outside the major European cities and offer guests the world’s best brands along with memorable shopping experiences supported by events, food, styling services and unparalleled hospitality – there is something for everyone.”



Commenting on the association, Joseph Fernandes, General Manager, AVIAREPS India, said, "Shopping is the top activity for Indians on an international holiday. We at AVIAREPS are indeed very excited to be representing the Collection of 11 Chic Outlet Shopping® Villages – all located close to some of Europe's most popular and fashionable cities.”



Value Retail also has specialist in-house Groups & Events teams in every Village dedicated to serving business tourism guests. The company creates tailor-made programmes for groups of between 10 and 7,000 attendees to support the needs of the growing Indian MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events) and luxury tourism market.



The brand serves the world’s leading brands in key tourism markets in western Europe and China, working with the world’s top travel trade operators to attract customers from all over the world. Value Retail has consistently delivered double-digit growth in gross sales every year since the opening of the first Village, Bicester Village, in 1995. The Villages are widely recognised as the best performing shopping centres in terms of sales densities in the world. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter