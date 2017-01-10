Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Sicilia Convention Bureau appoints Venture Marketing as India Representative Sicilia Convention Bureau (SCB), a one-stop shop MICE information centre for the destination has appointed Venture Marketing as India Representative. Collaborating with SCB, Venture marketing will have an immediate and transparent access to all the novelties of Sicilia Island.



Daniela Marino, Director of Operations, SCB, said, “India has been a fast growing market for business events and film tourism market. We are delighted to have Venture Marketing as our representative in India because of their excellent track record for the segment and excellent relationship with the Indian companies. We are confident that through this association the members will benefit the growing share from the Indian market.”



Commenting on this development, Nitin Sachdeva, Executive Director, Venture Marketing, said, “We are delighted to associate with Sicilia Convention Bureau, a one stop shop MICE information centre for Sicilia. We will work to provide the Indian planners detailed information, connect them to the right partners that offer the best quality-price ratio for their events in Sicily.”





