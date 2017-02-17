Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Singapore Airlines to operate 4th weekly frequency from Ahmedabad Singapore Airlines will launch its fourth weekly flight from Ahmedabad to Singapore on March 26, 2017. The flight will be operated by an Airbus A330-300 wide-body aircraft, stated a release.



Commenting on this development, David Lim, GM India, Singapore Airlines, said, “Travel to and from Ahmedabad has steadily increased over the years. Singapore Airlines is pleased to offer an additional frequency to meet the growing market demand. The new service will provide travellers a much sought after weekend departure window, to travel to Singapore and to onward destinations.”



Furthermore, travellers from India can redeem a complimentary SGD 20 Changi Dollar Voucher for use at all participating shops, restaurants and lounges when they transit at Singapore Changi Airport. Indian nationals can also avail of one-way, visa free transit facility for up to 96 hours in Singapore with a valid onward ticket and a valid visa from selected countries. The transit facility will be provided at the discretion of the immigration authorities.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter