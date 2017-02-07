Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Singapore Tourism Board appoints Adrian Kong appointed as Area Director, South Asia (Mumbai) Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed Adrian Kong as Area Director, South Asia (Mumbai). He will be based in Mumbai and one of his key responsibilities will be to oversee STB’s tourism promotion, marketing and developmental efforts in South & West India and Sri Lanka.



Kong is well acquainted with the Indian markets having worked earlier in India between February 2012 and January 2014 as a Manager with STB in Mumbai. Prior to his appointment as an Area Director, he was overseeing STB’s Philippines office for 2.5 years.



Talking about his appointment and vision for the Indian market, Kong said, "I am glad to take on a wider role and responsibility. It also feels nice to be back in Mumbai as I have had some wonderful experiences here in the past. India is one of the key markets for Singapore. In 2015, Singapore welcomed 1 million visitors from India, we have always had great numbers in terms of visitor arrivals from India and we want to continue this trend."



