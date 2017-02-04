Singapore Tourism Board to host 3-city roadshow in India

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will be hosting a 3-city roadshow in India from February 13 to 22, 2017. The “Hands in Partnership” journey will enable its trade partners to interact with close to 40 Singapore delegates comprising of hotels, airlines, integrated resorts, attractions, Destination Management Companies (DMC) and cruise operators. In addition, STB’s YourSingapore pavilion at SATTE, Delhi from February 15 to 17, 2017 will be a platform to meet many of the Singapore partners.





The roadshow will flag-off in Mumbai on February 13 followed by SATTE in Delhi. The delegation travels south to Bengaluru and Chennai for a trade networking and product update session on February 20 and 22 respectively.



