Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS South Africa clocks 27% growth in Indian arrivals up till Q3 Indians travellers spend ZAR 1.1 Bn in 2016 in South Africa South African Tourism (SAT) recorded 27% growth in Indian arrivals by the end of third quarter as compared to the last financial year with numbers counting to approx. 81,000. Overall expenditure for the Indian travellers in South Africa amounted to ZAR 1.1 billion thereby making India the 8th largest inbound source market for South Africa. This was announced by Hanneli Slabber, Country Manager, SAT India at the 14th edition of South African Tourism Roadshow in Mumbai.



Expressing on increase in Indian arrivals, Slabber said, “We recorded 81,000 Indian arrivals up till Q3 and we are quite confident of reaching this figure to 100,000 by the end of Q4. We want to sustain this growth and also attract return travellers. Mumbai and Delhi have been our biggest source markets from India followed by Bengaluru and Chennai but we want to expand our market to the Tier-II Indian cities as well.”



As per the latest stats provided by SAT, the average number of nights spent by Indian tourists in South Africa is 11 days for leisure and 19 days for business. The average spend per leisure traveller amounted to approx. ZAR 150,000.



Slabber added that the B2B interactions during the roadshows will help South African delegations in encashing more business opportunities from India thereby acting as the catalyst for the growth in the coming year as well.



“With SATSA and TGCSA coming on board to promote South Africa in India we are confident of providing quality services to our visitors and hopeful of achieveing double digit growth next year as well,” she added.



SAT concluded their four-city India roadshow in Mumbai recently where 65-member South African Tourism Trade Delegation comprising of hotel chains, airlines, DMCs, travel agents and local tourism offices interacted with around 500 travel trade participants from Mumbai. Prior to Mumbai, the roadshows where held in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai earlier this week. This year the roadshows also saw the participation of South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) and the Tourism Grading Council South Africa (TGCSA). Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter