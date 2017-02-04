South Africa Forest Adventures launches ‘The Cape Adventure Day Tour’

With an aim to attract Indian tourists, South Africa Forest Adventures has launched a first of its kind tourism product, ‘The Cape Adventure Day tour’. The package includes six activities along with free guided transportation and lunch at a sea side restaurant.





This package has been launched keeping in mind the price sensitive Indian traveller. The 8 hour day tour package includes adventure activities such as tree top zipline, sandboard, quad biking along the mountains and vineyards, visit the African (or Jackass) Penguins’ at Stony Point and the coastal town of Hermanus.





The highlight of this one day tour is the ‘Clarence Drive’ which is a coastal drive over 22 km, hugging the wild turquoise Cape coastline all the way. The viewing points along this road also provides for opportunity to spot whales and dolphins.





Clinton Lerm, Managing Director, South Africa Forest Adventures said, “This exclusive one day tour has been introduced keeping in mind the Indian traveller who is looking at experiencing many activities in just one single day. The package is created as a bucket list of things to do in South Africa. With its close proximity from Cape Town, this package is a surreal for those visiting on a tight schedule. The package is launched at an exclusive price. We aim to introduce many such new packages for the Indian traveller.”





The Cape Adventure Day tour package can be booked only through the India office and includes the following: Full day Free Guided Transport, Visit to the Penguin Colony in Betty`s Bay, Travel the famous Coastal Road “Clarence Drive”, Sandboard one of Africa’s Highest Dunes, Visit the Famous coastal town of Hermanus, Lunch at one of the sea side restaurants, Guided Quad bike (ATV) trail amongst the vineyards and olive plantations (1 of the top 10 trails in South Africa) and a Tree Top Zipline Tour in Hermanus.



