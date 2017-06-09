Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS South African Forest Adventures to launch largest zipline tour in Africa South Africa Forest Adventures (SAFA) will launch its new Kranshoek zipline later this year which is a four km zipline tour is aimed at benefiting the tourism for Knysna, Plettenburg bay and Garden Route. The proposed tour will last for 2 hours and have guest zipline on cables as long as 800 meters per cable and as high as 300 meters above the forest canopy floor. SAFA were awarded the tender from San Parks to install and operate the activity within the Garden Route National park. Earlier this year, SAFA also launched its Cape Adventure Day package.



According to Clinton Lerm, Owner, SA Forest Adventures, said, “With the increasing number of traveller visiting South Africa from India and the increase demand for adventure travel as well; we started our Indian office this year. This allows our Indian agents to have the flexibility to check on availability and book instantly as well. This year, we will also be opening Africa's longest zipline in Knysna, which will be approx. 4 km. We are very excited to introduce this new adventure activity under our umbrella and we are sure it will be a good product for our Indian experiential travellers. Earlier this year, we launched an exclusive Cape Adventure Day tour package for India which seen a good response from travel agents. We also have a huge array of adventure activities that you could choose from such as quad biking, ziplining in Cape Town as well as Hermanus, sand boarding, river rafting and more. With its close proximity from Cape Town, all of these activities are a surreal for those visiting on a tight schedule.”



“This year’s edition of Indaba welcomed over 7,000 delegates from across the world, which indeed made it a successful show. We had over twenty agents from India and we were happy to see the keen interest and knowledge of the African tourism products at hand from our Indian agents,” he added.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter