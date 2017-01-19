Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS South African Tourism to organise four city roadshow to India South African Tourism (SAT) plans to set the pace for continued double digit growth in the coming year with its annual roadshow to India slated for later this month. The four-city India roadshow will offer travel agents in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai a chance to interact with a 65-member suppliers delegation from South Africa which will comprise of hotel chains, airlines, products, attractions, DMCs and local tourism offices. The four city roadshow will commence from Chennai on January 30, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai on January 31, February 1 and 3 respectively.



This will be the 14th edition of roadshow in India. Encouraged by the success of prior editions and by the prospect of being on the right platform to target the Indian market, many new suppliers will be part of this year’s roadshow. 10% of the delegation will be first-timers.



Elaborating on the event, Hanneli Slabber, Country Manager - India, SAT said, “Up until the third quarter of 2016, we noted that arrivals had grown by 26.6% in comparison to 2015 and we hope to have closed the year at 27% growth. By September 2016, our arrivals had hit 73,902. This makes India South Africa’s 8th largest long-haul tourism source market. A lot of our efforts during 2016 emerged from learnings, insights and feedback that SAT and the private sector gained during our roadshow last year, besides the more obvious benefit of deals and contacts sealed and cemented at event. We hope to enjoy a similar exchange of intelligence at this year’s roadshow too.”



Besides inking deals, networking and sharing trends travel agents attending the roadshow will get insights into SAT’s newly launched global campaign “24 hours of WOW” which showcases South Africa’s multi-segment appeal. “Indian travelers are becoming very aware of their personal tastes and often even within a family or group of friends who travel together, there are multiple preferences. This campaign showcases our ability to surpass the expectations of every segment and every type of traveler,” Slabber added.



The tourism board is expecting between 600 to 1000 travel agents to attend the four city roadshow.



