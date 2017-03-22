Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Southern and North Eastern tourists circuits of Peru remain unaffected despite bad weather conditions The Northern region of Peru has been witnessing severe rainfall since last few days. Given the rains and landslides currently occurring in Peru due to the “El Nino Costero” phenomenon which affects some regions of the country. According to PROMPERU, the Southern touristic circuit has not been affected, nor is the North Eastern region. The tourist activity in these regions are developing as usual with hotels, tourist services, airports and access to tourist attractions.



The main attractions of the city of Lima remain unaffected and are available for tourist visits. The Government has been working with the population of the northern region of Peru to assist victims, repair roads and prevent future incidents.



