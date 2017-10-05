Spain Tourism highlights MICE & luxury offerings at its three-city Annual Roadshow

Focussing on MICE and luxury travel, Spain Tourism’s Annual Roadshow’s first leg concluded in Delhi yesterday. The workshop witnessed a turnout of 160 tour operators in Delhi who were briefed more about the destination, online training programme – Spain 360 Expert along with presentations by Spanish suppliers. Spain Tourism’s Annual Roadshow will cover Ahmedabad on October 5 and will culminate in Chennai on October 6.





Addressing the Spanish suppliers and select Indian trade partners at a sit-down lunch at The Claridges, New Delhi, Ignacio Ducasse Gutierrez, Tourism Counselor, Embassy of Spain in India and Director, Tourism Office of Spain assured that the Spanish Embassy is constantly striving to ease the visa process further. Commenting on the crisis situation over Catalan demanding independence, he refrained from making any political statement and added that the Spanish Government is trying to find a peaceful solution.





In the interactive get-together, Amit Kalsi, Founder and CEO, Experiential Travel Journeys Pvt. Ltd. highlighted that the definition of luxury changes with every client. “We cater to the discerning Indian travellers who look for immersive experiences. Finding a deeper perspective to travel, they want to indulge in food and wine trails, etc. and see newer regions,” he added.





Taking cue from what Kalsi said, Natalia Boveda, Promotion Executive, Costa del Sol Tourist Board urged Indian trade partners to look at her destination for an experiential sojourn. She quoted that Costa del Sol is a luxury destination showcasing diverse offerings. The region has over 70 Golf courses, the highest concentration of five-star hotels, reachable through good air connectivity.





For an out-and-out Spanish Destination Management Company (DMC), at times it is difficult to understand the requirements of Indian travellers, shared Kiran Masharamani, Business Development, Warq Events. To this the trade partners agreed in unison that if the Spanish DMCs have to work in the high-potential Indian market, they’ll have to accept that Indian travellers are late-risers, bargainers and also ask for end moment changes.





The destination observed 100,000 Indian arrivals to Spain last year which was a 17% increase over the previous year.