Thursday, 23 February, 2017, 18 : 00 PM [IST]

SpiceJet to start direct flight on Delhi–Bangkok– Delhi route from April 15
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
SpiceJet will launch a direct flight on the Delhi– Bangkok–Delhi route from April 15, 2017. The service will be operational six days a week (except Tuesday) and after May 9, the service would be a daily one. Similarly the service on the Bangkok – Delhi route will be operational on all days except Wednesday till May 10, after which it would be available on all days.

Announcing the new international flight, Shilpa Bhatia - Senior VP, Commercial, SpiceJet Ltd, said “Bangkok is one of the most sought after international destinations and we have always received a very positive response on the introduction of any new flight for this sector. A daily direct flight between Delhi – Bangkok- Delhi route will provide a very convenient option for both business and leisure travellers.”

The new flight will connect the cities of Jaipur, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Gorakhpur, Dharamshala, Surat and Jabalpur through convenient onward connections to Bangkok from Delhi.



Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Effective
SG 87 Delhi Bangkok 21:05 3:00 Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun 15th Apr - 08th May
SG 88 Bangkok Delhi 3:50 6:25 Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun 16th Apr - 09th May
Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Effective
SG 87 Delhi Bangkok 21:05 3:00 Daily 09th May 2017
SG 88 Bangkok Delhi 3:50 6:25 Daily 10th May 2017
 
