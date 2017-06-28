Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Sun Aqua Vilu Reef to host World Travel Awards Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2017 Sun Aqua Vilu Reef, Maldives, will host this year’s World Travel Awards Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony on July 8. The five-star property will welcome hospitality leaders from across the region, as they gather to see who among them has been voted the pinnacle of the travel industry. Graham Cooke, Founder and President, World Travel Awards, said, "It will be our pleasure to welcome guests to Sun Aqua Vilu Reef. With just a two and half weeks to go until the event, we are putting the finishing touches in place and I look forward to greeting all our guests at a wonderful resort in a picturesque tourist hotspot."



Evgenia Boyankova, Group Director - Business Development, Sun Siyam Resorts, said, "We love hosting world class events. It's always been a thrill that brings a lot of fun and enjoyment to our guests. We are getting ready for World Travel Awards Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony with great excitement. Myself and the team look forward to welcoming the participants to our boutique resort, where Maldivian hospitality, culture and luxury is unrivalled."



World Travel Awards Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2017 will also allow attendees to get in touch with authentic Maldivian culture. Established in 1993, World Travel Awards each year covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.



