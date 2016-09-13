Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Taiwan now offers free online visa to Indian nationals Taiwan has started offering free visa to Indian nationals, which can be applied online, stated a release from Taiwan Tourism. The applicant’s passport must have a validity of at least six months starting from the date of arrival in Taiwan. Besides, the applicant needs an onward/return air or ferry ticket and shouldn’t have been ever employed as a blue-collar worker in Taiwan.



In addition, the applicant must possess at least one of the following documents issued by the countries of Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, any of the Schengen countries, the United Kingdom or the United States:



• Valid resident or permanent resident card.

• Valid entry visa (can be electronic visa).

• Resident card or visa that has expired less than 10 years prior to the date of arrival in Taiwan.



Online applications can only be made by persons holding valid regular passports. Once the application has been approved, the applicant has to print out the ROC Travel Authorization Certificate, which must be presented when entering Taiwan.



An approved ROC Travel Authorization Certificate is valid for 90 days for multiple entries. The holder of an ROC Travel Authorization Certificate may stay in Taiwan for 30 days, starting from the day after arrival.



