Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Taiwan Tourism Board revises budget for India; records 9% growth in arrivals Joining the likes of a host of international destinations positioning India as a priority inbound source market, the Taiwan Tourism Board (TTB) is set to increase its marketing budget this year to increase tourist traffic from India. Talking about this, Arthur Hsieh, Director, Taiwan Tourism Board Singapore Branch, said, “From January to December 2016, we welcomed over 50,000 tourists from India, which is a year-on-year growth of 9%. We are looking at further elevating the growth percentage, and therefore will invest heavily into activities for creating awareness about Taiwan’s tourist offerings.” As a step in this direction, TTB hosted an educational workshop in Mumbai, for the first time, for front line staff of travel agencies.



Hsieh said that if the educational workshop initiative works in their favour, more such programmes will be conducted in other Indian cities. Currently, Taiwan receives major tourist traffic from Mumbai, and therefore “we decided that is it apt to conduct the programme in Mumbai”. Besides Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai are priority markets, in that order, for Taiwan in India. At the moment, business travel contributes majorly to tourist movement from India to Taiwan. “We are looking at aggressively promoting Incentive travel from India to Taiwan, followed by leisure travel. We have noticed a growing trend of FITs opting to explore Taiwan, which is a welcome move.”



Commenting on air connectivity, Hsieh said that despite no direct connections to Taiwan from India, Cathay Pacific offers convenient onward connections from Hong Kong. “Since the flying time from Hong Kong to Taipei is only 90 minutes, Cathay Pacific plays a crucial role bringing Indians to Taiwan.”



In 2016, Taiwan recorded 10 million inbound visitors, with the top source markets being China, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, US, Singapore and Malaysia.

