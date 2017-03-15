Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Taiwan Tourism Bureau holds workshops in Mumbai & Bengaluru Taiwan had witnessed an exponential growth of Indian tourists in the year 2016. Since India is one of the major markets for Taiwan, for the first time Taiwan Tourism Bureau held an educational seminar post OTM for the 200 front liner staff of key travel companies in Mumbai followed by Workshop and cocktail dinner in Mumbai and Bangalore.



The aim of the seminar was to educate and motivate the front liner staff of Mumbai, and update their knowledge about Taiwan, the products it has to offer, USP’s of the destination, exchange rate, visa and the how it caters to different segments of the Indian travelers.



The educational seminar was divided into different sessions. In the first session general information on Taiwan was given by a special speaker Ngan Kok Lim, who talked about various aspects of the destination showcasing the best of Taiwan. This was followed by couple of other sessions which talked about outdoor activities, environment of Taiwan, Sea Shore and Bay Area, festivals, shopping and night life of Taiwan.



Taiwan Tourism Bureau also participated in OneWorld Travel Mart, an annual event that was held from February 21-23, 2017 in Mumbai, India. 1154 participants from 60 countries were present at OTM, and showcased their best products to the trade visitors from all over India. In order to boost the number of visitors to Taiwan Tourism Bureau stand, traditional dance and music performances were carried by Hong Yi Group who flew to India especially from Taiwan.



The three day exhibition was a great platform for B2B sessions between the Indian travel agents and the stake holders from the Taiwanese Travel industry which included Hsieh Yung-Peng, Deputy General Manager, Edison Travel Service, Kumar Siddharth, Marketing Manager, Dadova travel service, Huang Yun-Chung, General Manager, Dadova travel service, Chen Ching-Yi and Tsai Chin-Fang, Assistant General Manager, Tourone Travel Group, Soh Hian-Tiat, Vice President, Chung Hsing Travel Service, Tu Ta-Chih, Manager, Golden Foundation Tours Corp, Mayur Kunt and Manasi, Representative, Good Time Vacation, Chiu Meng-Hsien, Inbound Director, Apple Travel Service, Wang, Hurng-Dauh, Account Officer, Deluxeseed Tour, Pong Yu-Chia and Chang Hsiao-Ling, The Grand Hotel and Yu Kuei-Hua, CEO, Tai-Yi Red Maple Resort.



