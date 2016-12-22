Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS TAT announces 16th edition of Thailand Travel Mart Plus After 15 successive years of being Thailand’s largest B2B tourism trade event, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced to host the 16th Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2017 (TTM+), a gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion in the northern Thai capital of Chiang Mai. To be held from June 14 to 16, at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre (CMECC), the event will bear the theme of “Discover Unique Local Experiences.”



The TTM+ 2017 will provide a platform for all participants to meet with potential business partners, as well as to introduce, update and expand their business. TTM+ 2017 has a special focus on exquisite forums with high-level keynote speakers, tourism showcases and workshop, and the new highlight: a local tourism-related products and services exhibition from local suppliers.



Speaking about the event, Soraya Homchuen, Director, TAT Mumbai, commented, “We are excited to announce the most-awaited Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2017, an exceptional platform for all the participants, both sellers and buyers to exchange the industry knowledge with the existing and potential business partners and get the first hand update on the upcoming plans. Moreover, we will accentuate the new campaign “Amazing Thailand, Discover Amazing Stories: The Unique Thai Local Experiences”, which will feature Thailand’s local experiences that leads travelers to learn the way of Thai life through the culture, history and tradition.”



TAT is expecting 350 quality buyers from over 60 countries across the globe. Amongst exhibitors, TAT is expecting 400 sellers from all regions of Thailand and the GMS countries The rest of the exhibitors will include the normal range of hotels/resorts, tour operators/travel agents, entertainment facilities, transportation, tourism attractions, travel associations, NTOs and other travel services.



Registrations for buyers and sellers have opened from December 15, 2016.



