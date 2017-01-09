Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS TAT announces 37th edition of ‘Thailand Tourism Festival’ The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced the 37th edition of Thailand’s largest domestic tourism fair- the Thailand Tourism Festival (TTF), which will be held at Bangkok’s Lumpini Park. TTF will highlight some of the fun and fascinating attractions that can be enjoyed by local and international tourists travelling to Thailand with free admission.



TTF, which coincides with Chinese New Year 2017, will be held during January 25 to 29, 2017, and is expected to attract over 650,000 visitors with 90% of these visitors predicted to travel in Thailand in 2017. These trips could generate up to 400 million Baht in revenue.



Soraya Homchuen, Director, TAT - Mumbai said, “We are delighted to announce the popular Thailand Tourism Festival (TTF) which will give all our tourists and travellers something to look forward to in the New Year. The festival will see Lumpini Park transformed into a mini representation of the kingdom with replicas of landmarks and instances of cultural events from all the regions along with musical performances and Thai cuisine.”



Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor - TAT said, “Thailand has so much to offer visitors and domestic tourists, and we want this year’s Thailand Tourism Festival to showcase the unique local experiences and attractions to be found in all parts of the nation. By visiting Lumpini Park, visitors can enjoy a taste of the foods, festivals and culture found in all five regions before they choose where to travel. They can also enjoy live music, cultural shows, lucky draws, and a wonderful holiday atmosphere with the best of Thailand on show in the heart of Bangkok.”



At the TTF 2017, activities will be organised with ten zones that highlight ‘Thainess’ from the five main regions of Thailand – the North, Northeast, East, South and Central regions. Each of the zones will have demonstrations of the local culture and cuisine. The ten zones at the Thailand Tourism Festival include Botanical Gardens, Discover Thainess in Five Regions, Unique Culinary delights, TAT Zone, TAT Recommended routes, Outdoor Fest to introduce new style of travelling, Main stage with performances, China Town, Geology Zone and Selfie zone.



Also at the TTF 2017, eco-friendly activities such as, recycling will be promoted via fun games. This is aimed at moving Thailand’s tourism industry towards being more sustainable and ensuring Thailand becomes a regional role model for green tourism.



