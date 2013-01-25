Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS TAT launches ‘Weddings and Celebrations in Thailand’ book at 3-city road show in India The Tourism Authority of Thailand recently concluded its three-city road show in Coimbatore, Mangalore and Pune, with the launch of the second edition of ‘Weddings and Celebrations in Thailand’ book by Sethaphan Buddhani, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mumbai. With a mandate of tapping Tier-II cities in South and West India, TAT, Mumbai began the year with a three-city road show engaging with tour operators.



Talking about the book, Buddhani said, “There was no better way for us to end the road show but by means of launching this book in the Indian market. Thailand saw over 100 couples from India tie the holy knot in Thailand in 2012. This book will be the one-stop read for information that wedding planners are seeking to organise weddings in Thailand.” The book has detailed information about hotels that have specialised services in hosting Indian weddings, the agencies that can help in ground work and testimonials from couples who tied the knot in Thailand in 2012.



Through the week-long road show schedule, the delegates from Thailand interacted with close to 200 tour operators from the three cities. Each road show was followed by a networking dinner for the corporate sector, wherein Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) promoted Meetings, Incentives, Conferences/Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) travel to Thailand. "We wish to reach out to and attract tourism to Thailand from Tier-II cities in India. We closed 2012 with a total number of 1,016,013 visitors from India, an increase of 11 per cent from last year. However, in 2013, we wish to cross the 1.3-million mark, which we hope to achieve by foraying into Tier-II markets," said Buddhani.



