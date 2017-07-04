Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS TAT promotes women holidays for HNI clients in Kolkata In order to promote Thailand as a great destination for bachelorette parties and all women holidays, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) along with Kolkata-based Vayu Seva Tours& Travels organised an event for 50 HNI clients at Oberoi Grand Kolkata.



The event was a fun filled evening showcasing Thai techniques of fruit carving, live Som Tum making and traditional Thai snacks. Apart from this, the ladies were treated to traditional Thai massage by professionals from The Thai Spa in Kolkata and some delicious Thai food from Baan Thai.



The evening started with the opening ceremony by H.E Consul General Royal Thai Embassy Kolkata, who addressed the gathering and welcomed lady travellers to Thailand. This was followed by a presentation on activities and attractions in popular destinations in Thailand that women travellers specifically would enjoy.



