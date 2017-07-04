 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Outbound News Details

OUTBOUND NEWS

Tuesday, 04 July, 2017, 13 : 00 PM [IST]

TAT promotes women holidays for HNI clients in Kolkata
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
In order to promote Thailand as a great destination for bachelorette parties and all women holidays, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) along with Kolkata-based Vayu Seva Tours& Travels organised an event for 50 HNI clients at Oberoi Grand Kolkata.

The event was a fun filled evening showcasing Thai techniques of fruit carving, live Som Tum making and traditional Thai snacks. Apart from this, the ladies were treated to traditional Thai massage by professionals from The Thai Spa in Kolkata and some delicious Thai food from Baan Thai.

The evening started with the opening ceremony by H.E Consul General Royal Thai Embassy Kolkata, who addressed the gathering and welcomed lady travellers to Thailand.  This was followed by a presentation on activities and attractions in popular destinations in Thailand that women travellers specifically would enjoy.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd