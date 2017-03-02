Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Thailand extends visa waiver scheme till Aug for 21 countries, including India As per a circular from the Interior Ministry of Thailand, Thailand has extended its temporary tourist visa fee exemption scheme and a temporary Visa on Arrival (VoA) fee reduction scheme with effect from March 1 till August 31, 2017. This scheme is applicable to nationals of Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China including Taiwan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, who hold passports/travel documents of the country of their nationalities.



Nationals of these countries will be entitled to be exempted from visa fee when applying for a single entry Tourist Visa, and will have to pay THB 1,000 (instead of THB 2,000) when applying for VoA at the designated checkpoints.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter