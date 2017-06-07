Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Thailand offers Family Fun Mobile Application for tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working with True Corporation to support tourist families arriving in Bangkok by giving away sim-cards and offering a Family Fun Thailand application for smartphones that allow families to take advantage of a range of promotions and offers in Thailand during June – November, 2017.



True Corporation will provide 1,000 sim-cards per month to family during the six-month period. When travellers register these sim cards, they will receive a text message via a short message service (SMS) with instructions to download the Family Fun Thailand application.



Once downloaded, visitors can view family-friendly tourism products and services on offer across Thailand, including discounts of up to 60% on some attractions including the Flying Squirrels, Yoyo Land, Upside Down Pattaya, Vanich Farm, Phuket, Mercure Hotels, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok, Botanica Khao Yai, Long Beach Garden Hotel and Spa, Pattaya, Life Spa @ Sea, Springfield, Oasis Spa Lanna, and River Star Princess.



The activity is part of the 'Family Fun' project launched by TAT in late April to promote Thailand as a family destination, targeting especially at families from ASEAN, South Asia and the South Pacific. The project is aimed at boosting tourism to the kingdom during the 'Green Season.'



