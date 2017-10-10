Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Thailand to celebrate festival of lights Loi Krathong on November 3, 2017 Loi Krathong is one of the best-preserved traditional, romantic and most beautiful festivals celebrated in Thailand, illustrating the close relationship between the Thai way of life and water. Also called Lantern Festival or Festival of Floating Bowls, it is a traditional Thai cultural festival of lanterns, wishes and lights that will take place on November 3, this year. This festival is held across Thailand; however the most popular regions to experience the festival are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri and Tak.



This year, Tak province- known as Thailand’s western frontier to Mynanmar and gateway to the Northern provinces, looks forward to welcoming visitors from November 3-5, to experience warm Thai hospitality and culture. Unlike anywhere else in Thailand Tak’s ‘Loi Krathong Sai’ floating Lantern festival will kick off with a parade where locals dress up in Thai traditional costumes to celebrate the grand lantern procession. Watch cultural performances, indulge in locally made delicacies and buy their merchandise and learn about the history and making of Krathong Sai.



This festival is celebrated on the night of the full moon of the 12th Lunar month (usually in November), where people gather at lakes, rivers, canals, and other waterways to set adrift krathongs.



