OUTBOUND NEWS Thailand Tourism promotes Trang Underwater Wedding & Bangkok Marathon On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Amazing Thailand is promoting some of the distinctive, quirky and one of its kind events & activities for the tourists to indulge in. Perfect for tieing the knot by opting for the 'Underwater Wedding Ceremony 2017', A Thai wedding ceremony of pouring luster water and a marriage registration underwater, the Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony is scheduled from February 12-14, 2017.



For the sports lovers and health enthusiasts there is ‘Bangkok Marathon’, one of the popular marathons scheduled for 5th February to unleash and experience the thrills. The route has been planned in such a way that it provides amazing views of the city as runners run towards the river. The scenic route takes in many of Bangkok’s historical landmarks and some of the diverse ethnic communities in the city.



Highlighting some of the incredible events Soraya Homchuen, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Mumbai, commented, "Thailand as a destination has witnessed immense growth and popularity in the past few years. At Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) we strive to curate events and festivals that cater to people from various age groups and with varied interests. With our remarkable events like the 'Underwater Wedding Ceremony 2017' and the 'Bangkok Marathon' we aim to expand our horizons in terms of travel and tourism experiences."



