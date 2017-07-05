STRATEGY

Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2018 to be held in Pattaya Thailand's premiere travel trade show, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus Amazing Gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion (TTM+) will move to the resort city of Pattaya in 2018 after a two-year run in the Northern capital of Chiang Mai. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, "I would like to thank all the buyers, sellers, media, the local provincial officials and tourism industry of Chiang Mai, and all Ministry and TAT staff and team members for a highly successful event. The two years of being held in Chiang Mai have given a major boost to travel & tourism in Chiang Mai and will help us better diversify our visitors all around the country and the neighbouring regions. I also believe this has been a great preparatory step towards hosting the prestigious ASEAN Tourism Forum, also at the same venue in January 2018."



The event this year gave exposure to the rich culture, cuisine and heritage of the Northern Thailand and highlighted its overland cross-border proximity to the emerging Mekong region destinations of Lao PDR and Myanmar.



The theme “Delivering Unique Experiences” was designed to be in line with the overall tourism marketing slogan. All the pre and post-tours were specially selected to include the spectacular range of Royal Projects, Northern Thai museums, restaurants, community-based products and heritage sites in line with that theme.



The event was attended by 423 buyers from 56 countries. Although the main markets of China, India, Russia, Europe and the UK dominated the list, the focus on buyers from the eastern European countries, Latin America and South Africa. Moreover, first-time buyers comprised 47.8% of the total.



This year, the show was attended by 362 sellers from Thailand and the neighbouring Mekong countries, the vast majority of whom were small & medium sized hotels and boutique resorts emerging by the dozens all over the country. Giving exposure to these SMEs, most of whom cannot afford to attend the large global travel trade events, is a primary objective of the TTM+.



The event also offered a knowledge base to facilitate a better understanding some of the key issues and trends in the global market. The knowledge-transfer session was held on the first day, led by Minister Kobkarn on community-based tourism. She was followed by speakers talking on crisis management, culinary tourism and the digital economy.



On the second day, the media were briefed on thematic joint press conference ‘CLMVT: Moving towards Shared Prosperity’, especially the growing potential for overland tourism by representative from five countries including Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand as many new cross-border checkpoints make it easier for cars and vehicles to criss-cross the region.



On the third day, around 600 participants from travel & tourism training institutes and entrepreneurs in Chiang Mai benefitted from a day-long seminar series by TAT executives and some of Thailand’s leading private sector executives on market trends.



One of the key highlights of the event was a showcase of indigenous products reflecting the best of Northern Thai culture, arts and heritage. Superbly designed and elegantly crafted, the exhibits were accompanied in several instances by the artisans offering live demonstrations of their work.



Buyers looking for new venues for MICE events also had a chance to check out the Chiang Mai Exhibition and Convention Centre, which is perfect for small and medium-sized events and trade shows.





