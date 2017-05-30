Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Thailand witnesses growth of 17% Indian arrivals till April this year Generates 840 billion Baht in first four months of 2017 Thailand attracted 12,021,617 international visits for the first four months compared to 11,682,144 visits during the same period last year. The kingdom witnessed a growth of 17% from India compared to 2016. Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports released figures showing that during the first four months of this year, 12 million visitors came to Thailand spending around 620 billion Baht, an increase of 4.71% when compared with the same period in 2016. Domestic tourism is thriving too, with over 220 billion Baht being generated.



Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “Thailand attracts many tourists because it offers experiences that are new and unique, no matter how many times you visit. In the first few months of the year, the combination of lovely weather and amazing festivals; such as, Songkran or the Thai New Year celebrations means there’s much to enjoy for travellers, not to mention locals. We are delighted to be doing so well in 2017 and will continue to offer a warm Thai welcome to visitors yet to come.”



Soraya Homchuen, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Mumbai commented, “Compared to 2016, this year witnessed a growth of 17% from India. Thanks to the visa policies and extra international flight connectivity, we witnessed a phenomenal growth in the arrival numbers from India. The reason why Thailand is one of the most preferred destinations among Indian is because it is very diverse in nature; whether one’s seeking sun, shopping, scenery, leisure, spas or adventure sports, there’s something for everyone. The most visited cities by Indians in the first quarter were Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket. We are delighted about this positive outlook and are hoping that the momentum continues for the rest of the year.”



The ministry projects Thailand's tourism-related revenue in 2017 will reach THB2.71 trillion. Of that, THB1.78 trillion will come from foreign visitors and THB930 billion from domestic travelers. In 2017, Thailand intends to focus on specific tourism segments such as sports tourism, medical and wellness, weddings and romance.



