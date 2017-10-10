Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS The 2nd Macao Lantern Festival exhibits 10 monumental installations The festival celebrates a joyful Mid-Autumn Festival at Waterfront Promenade of One Centre and Anim’ Arte NAM VAN from October 1 to 31, 2017. The 10 monumental luminous rabbit installations are designed by renowned Macanese architect and artist Carlos Marreiros. The featured art installations are truly a magnificent sight under the moonlight. The venue is Anim’Arte NAM VAN and Promenade of One Central Macau and entry is free.



To share the joy of the festive season, the brightness of the neon lighting at Anim’Arte NAM VAN will showcase Macao’s unique image with the blending of Chinese and Portuguese culture. These exhibits, together with the artistic rabbit lanterns at the Promenade of One Central Macau, embellish the moonlight and the festive atmosphere.



The design concept of the installations at Anim’Arte NAM VAN is based on three elements: architecture in Macao, Mid-Autumn Festival, culture of Macao. The eight neon illuminations outlined in the theme of Mid-Autumn Festival, integrating the local landmarks and festival related patterns such as rabbit, moon cake, fruits, etc. certainly catch the eyes of tourists.



The notable presence of 10 luminous rabbit installations along the Promenade of One Central Macau, are designed by artists coming from Mainland China, Portugal, Hong Kong and Macao. These installations will harmonize the beauty of the moon and the lanterns, bringing a happier environment for Mid-Autumn Festival.



