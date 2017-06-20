Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS The Q Experiences eyes tie-ups with travel trade for Antarctica cruise The Q Experiences, a travel company specialising in experiential luxury tours recently announced that they will be taking 200 travellers on an 11-day cruise trip to Antarctica from December 9-19, 2017. Calling the Indian travel agents and tour operators, Vasim Shaikh, Founder, The Q Experiences confirmed that they are open to associate with travel providers for promoting the Antarctica cruise and are willing to incentivise them with commissions, based on volume of business transacted.



“We have chartered the 460-feet all balcony cruise ship featuring 132 staterooms and suites and are targeting like-minded people on-board. 30% of the inventory on the ship has already been booked and the response from NRIs is overwhelming. The price starts at INR 690,000 per person inclusive of tax, tips and gratuity. We are open to associate with travel suppliers for selling this once in a lifetime cruise experience,” he said.



Post Antarctica, The Q Experiences looks forward to design another itinerary to Arctic (in June/July) as well. Next year, they are also planning to roll out a handcrafted tour package for inbound travellers called ‘India Reimagined’ offering unique experiences within the country, he added.



Starting off the cruise from Ushuaia, the capital of Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, the ship will sail across the temperamental Drake Passage and into the Land of Ice. Passengers can enjoy the facilities of gym, spa, hamam, theatre showcasing Indian movies, entertainment by French artists and renowned wines no-board. The French interiors are designed by the Jean Philippe Nuel, French Interior Designer. Indian Michelin-star Chef Atul Kochhar will be on-board serving the finest Indian regional cuisine.



Throwing light on luxury travel trends from the Indian market, Shaikh highlighted, “Not just the elite class but the new and rising aspirational middle-class is also looking for exclusive and private getaways offering varied experiences. In the coming time, luxury travel is going to take a giant leap.”



The company was launched in 2012.



