Think Strawberries now the Exclusive Reseller for American Cruise Lines Think Strawberries, a travel representation company, has entered a new business vertical as it has partnered with American Cruise Lines (ACL), as their exclusive ticket re-seller in India. This makes Think Strawberries the only company in India with rights to sell ACL tickets throughout the country.



“With this partnership we are confident of unlocking the full potential of the India growth story. With the Indian outbound at a record high, we are confident of strong numbers coming in from the region,” commented Susan Shultz, Director of Sales, ACL.



Talking about the new account, Amit Kishore, Co-founder, Think Strawberries said, “As outbound tourism from India is increasing at a fast pace, cruise tourism is getting a new boost. Cruise tourism has been the fastest growing sector of the travel industry.”



As International cruise liners are expressing interest in setting up shop in India as the market potential is showing a positive upward swing, this is a step in the right direction for Think Strawberries. India currently ranks as the 6th largest among Asian source markets of 2.1 mn cruise passengers. ASEAN is preparing the region for a projected 10-fold increase in cruise passengers to 4.5 mn by 2035 through infrastructure development, improved onshore activities, and training of staff.



ACL is a cruising company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, United States. Its modern ships are a testament to premier nautical engineering, luxurious comfort and river cruising convenience. The company's fleet of vessels includes riverboats and coastal cruise ships which offer modern amenities, state-of-the-art navigation and safety equipment.



