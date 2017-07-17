Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Three theme based Thailand water parks named among top 10 in Asia Three of Thailand’s fun-filled water parks have been listed as among the Top 10 in Asia by travel website TripAdvisor in their 2017 Travellers’ Choice awards. The Ramayana Water Park in Pattaya was ranked third, The Black Mountain Water Park in Hua Hin was ranked sixth and The Cartoon Network Amazone, Pattaya was ranked seventh in the Top 10 Water Parks in Asia.



Soraya Homchuen, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand in Mumbai, said, “Thailand offers various fun-filled activities for families, youth and children equally; becoming an ideal destination for a getaway with your kids. Most of the Indians have grown up watching Cartoon Network and know the Ramayana story; visiting these theme parks will definitely elicit your childhood memories, not forgetting how much fun your kids will have there. We are delighted to get such positive reviews from travellers who visit Thailand and have a great vacation with their family.”



According to TripAdvisor, award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for water parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period. The Ramayana Water Park in Pattaya has been praised for its “beautifully clean water” and “excellent rides” while Black Mountain Water Park was reviewed as “safe,” “family-friendly” and “a great day out”. Cartoon Network Amazone was called “state-of-the-art” with both “simple and daredevil” slides.



The Ramayana Water Park was opened in May 2016. Covering an area of 100 rai (160,000 square metres) making it one of the largest in Southeast Asia, the Park features 21 water rides and over 50 attractions. The Black Mountain Water Park, opened in 2011, covers an area of 40,000 square metres. The Park has a 17-metre high tower with nine slides, a spectacular wave pool, a lazy river, a beach/infinity pool and children’s pool. The Cartoon Network Amazone, the world’s first Cartoon Network themed water park was opened in 2014, featuring 10 entertainment zones with over 150 water attractions.



