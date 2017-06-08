Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS TIRUN launches mobile application for trade partners TIRUN, the exclusive India representative of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has launched a mobile application for its travel partners, available for download from the Google Play store and Apple store. The app will facilitate easier searching of cruise vacations, checking for multiple itineraries, and handling multiple quotes and bookings, all in a seamless manner.



Speaking on the app launch, Varun Chadha, Chief Operating Officer, TIRUN said, “It has always been our endeavor to add value to our partners and here is another effort in that direction. We have bettered our online offering with this application. Our partners can now service their guests with even greater ease and speed while also addressing their inhibitions through our virtual reality and video content.”



Back in October 2016, TIRUN also introduced the Virtual Reality app in this segment. Through the app, travel partners will get access to exclusive virtual reality-based content and videos from TIRUN’s library, helping them to market cruises better by giving potential guests a tangible glimpse of the premium vacation experience that awaits them. Information regarding itineraries, destinations, departure ports, preferred month, and the desired cruise line will also be easily available and can be emailed to the guests for quick and efficient service.

