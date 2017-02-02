Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Tokyo targets 20% growth in Indian arrivals this year To host agent familiarisation tour by Nov First time ever, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government promoted the destination in the India market and hosted a press conference and Agent Workshop in New Delhi recently. India is currently the 17th source market for Tokyo, steadily growing year on year. Last year Tokyo witnessed 123,000 Indian travellers, an increase of 19.3% over 2015. This year too, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is looking ahead to another 20% jump from India.



“To boost arrivals, the destination will be hosting an agent familiarisation tour by November this year and will be participating at SATTE 2018 thereafter,” informed Ken Katayama, Deputy Director General, Bureau of Industrial and Labour Affairs, Tokyo Metropolitan Government.



At the press meet, the government also promoted the upcoming 2020 Olympics (July 24-August 9) /Paralympics (August 25-September 6) event, to be held in Tokyo. The government is expecting approximately 40 million inbound arrivals to Japan and 25 million to the Tokyo city during the event.



Masahiko Sakamoto, Senior Director-Tourism Division, Tokyo Metropolitan Government outlined that Tokyo is looked up to as a business city and due to such myths attached, it isn’t much considered for tourism. He added that they aim to portray Tokyo as a shopping haven in the India market and highlight its theme parks, traditional culture and heritage and Japanese cuisine. “India’s GDP is growing and the middle class has a growing interest in outbound travel for leisure. We aim to leverage the same,” he said.



A new shopping complex is under-construction in Ginza district of Tokyo which will soon house 241 luxury brands with flagship stores. A number of hotel projects are also being developed in Shibuya. Going forward, the government plans to install interactive digital signage and complimentary Wi-Fi for tourists.



