Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Tourism Australia observes 15.4% surge in Indian travellers Tourism Australia recently announced that arrivals from India for the year ended March 2017 stood at 267,500 visitors, an increase of 15.4%.



Indian visitors spent 14.9 million nights in Australia, an increase of 6% over the previous year. The average length of stay for all visitors from India was 59 nights, with a 51% repeat visitation.



For year ending March 2017, Indian visitors spent A$ 1.34 billion on their Australian trip, an increase of 18% over the previous year. The average per capita spend for Indian visitors was A$ 5,316.



The arrival for April to June 2017 period also looks positive, due to significant incentive (business events) travel to Australia, organised by Indian corporates including Crompton Greaves, FIMMDA, Bridgestone, Havells, Asian Paints, Suzuki, Canon, ICICI Prudential, Sriram, among many others.

