Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Outbound News Details OUTBOUND NEWS Tourism Fiji becomes ‘International Day of Happiness’ partner Tourism Fiji announced itself as an official partnership with the International Day of Happiness this year. Fiji has been granted International Day of Happiness member state accreditation status, and is one of the first nations in the world to receive this status. The International Day of Happiness is a United Nations initiative introduced in 2011 that recognises “the pursuit of happiness as a fundamental human goal” and has been celebrated around the world on March 20 ever since.



Matt Stoeckel, CEO, Tourism Fiji said, “Fiji is the place where happiness finds you and the hospitality extended to its visitors is world renown. Tourism Fiji recognises the synergies with the International Day of Happiness and through this partnership will showcase to the rest of the world what makes Fiji such a happy place."



In the lead-up to International Day of Happiness, Tourism Fiji will be sharing the stories of what makes Fiji such a happy place via social media channels to a global audience. A competition has also been run during this period and a dedicated microsite where users can vote on Fijian experiences that they feel best represent ‘where happiness finds you’.



Jayme Illien, Founder, International Day of Happiness, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tourism Fiji and Fiji in 2017. It’s a natural partnership and we hope the rest of the world will learn a thing or two and take meaningful steps towards richer, happier lives. Importantly, we see this partnership as a long-term relationship and are confident it will act as a model for other partnerships going forward.”



