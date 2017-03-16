Tourism Fiji to focus more on consumers in 2017

Tourism Fiji is bullish on Indian market as the number of visitors and enquiries is constantly scaling up. Apart from traditional markets like North India, Mumbai and Kolkata, Tourism Fiji has started getting encouraging responses from other parts of the country. In its endeavour to spread wings, recently, they had conducted road shows in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. “We are very happy with the response of the road shows, especially with Bengaluru and firmly believe Chennai and Hyderabad hold tremendous potential for business,” said Vaijayanthi Kari, India Representative, Tourism Fiji. Their key target segments are couples and honeymooners and of late they started targeting families as well.





Talking on the important changes, she said that people now want hassle-free travel and adventure tour also emerges as key segment in India. “Fiji Airways has started two weekly direct flights from Singapore to Fiji in April last year which is in addition to five existing flights on Hong Kong route. Singapore is the preferred route for Indians who want to travel to Asia Pacific countries,” said Kari.

This year, in India, Tourism Fiji, will focus more on consumers to promote their destination. “We have done lot of activities over the years to promote Fiji in the travel trade. However, now we are changing our focus to consumer centric activities,” she said. In addition to this, they are also looking for few marketing campaigns targeting consumers. In this direction, lately, they have participated in a consumer centric event dubbed as Gypsy Travel Festival in High Street Phoenix, Mumbai. “The response we got from the event is fantastic,” said Kari.





According to her, Fiji has lot to offer to tourists besides water activities. “When it comes to island countries, people think that activities are restricted only to the beach but it is actually not the case with Fiji. There are many things to do on land as well – Adventure, Culture and Uber Luxury experiences,” said Kari. One can travel to Fiji anytime of a year, however, Indians prefer to travel during winter. Last year, till December 2016, Fiji recorded 3,987 visitors from India. “We aim to double digit growth this year,” said Kari.